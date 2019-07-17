Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.76 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.56 beta indicates that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 146.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.