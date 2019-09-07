Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|45.07
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 275.59%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 49.6%. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
