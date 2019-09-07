Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.07 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 275.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 49.6%. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.