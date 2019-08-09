Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparing side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 10.08 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta and it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 188.81% and an $8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.