Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 33.69 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zosano Pharma Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 194.92%. Competitively the average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 220.00% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 42.4% respectively. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

