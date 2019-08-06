Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparing side by side

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 304.65 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zosano Pharma Corporation and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zosano Pharma Corporation and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 200.75%. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 204.35% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.