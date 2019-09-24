Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, and a 323.28% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zosano Pharma Corporation and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 13.1%. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
