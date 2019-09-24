Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, and a 323.28% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 13.1%. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.