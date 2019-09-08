Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, and a 275.59% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.