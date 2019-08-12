Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. From a competition point of view, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 193.04%. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.75, with potential upside of 726.92%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 69.6% respectively. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.