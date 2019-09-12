Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.16 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zosano Pharma Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 156.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 286.47% and an $8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.