Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 373.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.