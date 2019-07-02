Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1296.19 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 151.57% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average price target of $8. Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 139.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.