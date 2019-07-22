Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.75 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 146.91% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with consensus target price of $8. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 7.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.