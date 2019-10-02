Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 Allakos Inc. 84 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 682,749,846.86% -157.4% -94.2% Allakos Inc. 25,701,432.46% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 447.95% and an $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 97.4%. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.