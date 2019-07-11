Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Both Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 83 64.37 N/A 0.00 0.00 Majesco 8 2.98 N/A 0.18 45.20

Demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Majesco earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Majesco.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $52.67, with potential downside of -43.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 2.3% of Majesco shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 82.8% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Majesco.

Summary

Majesco beats Zoom Video Communications Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.