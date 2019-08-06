Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

As Application Software companies, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 62.78 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Inpixon 1 1.20 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Inpixon seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Zoom Video Communications Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Inpixon, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Inpixon’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Inpixon has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -41.76% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with average target price of $52.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 9.2% of Inpixon shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.