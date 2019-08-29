Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

We will be comparing the differences between Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 62.59 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Zoom Video Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s consensus price target is $68.25, while its potential downside is -25.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.