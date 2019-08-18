Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

This is a contrast between Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 64.24 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.74 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The downside potential is -43.08% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with average price target of $52.67. Competitively the average price target of Dropbox Inc. is $25.33, which is potential 44.91% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has stronger performance than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.