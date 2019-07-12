Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 83 64.63 N/A 0.00 0.00 Domo Inc. 32 5.85 N/A -5.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Domo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -44.22% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with consensus target price of $52.67. On the other hand, Domo Inc.’s potential upside is 34.48% and its consensus target price is $41.5. Based on the data given earlier, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.1% respectively. Competitively, 1.1% are Domo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Domo Inc.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.