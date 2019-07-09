Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Both Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 83 62.68 N/A 0.00 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.82 N/A 0.15 65.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zoom Video Communications Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zoom Video Communications Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -41.67% and an $52.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has stronger performance than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.