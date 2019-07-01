Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

We are comparing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 82 60.30 N/A 0.00 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 43 3.19 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$60 is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -30.92%. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.83, while its potential upside is 122.51%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.8% respectively. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.