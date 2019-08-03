Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Inogen (INGN) Sentiment Is 1.25

Inogen Inc (INGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 120 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 96 cut down and sold their stock positions in Inogen Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 22.35 million shares, down from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Inogen Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 55 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 5. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 1.11 million shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.65 per share. INGN’s profit will be $10.96M for 29.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 391,908 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 28.53 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. for 2.71 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 157,640 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 59,280 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Redwood Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,654 shares.

