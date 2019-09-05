Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Contrasting side by side

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 88 64.35 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Zuora Inc. 18 6.41 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. Its rival Zuora Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Zuora Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.25, while its potential downside is -26.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Zuora Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.