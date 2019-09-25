Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 47.20 N/A 0.01 7959.17 salesforce.com inc. 155 9.05 N/A 1.53 100.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and salesforce.com inc. salesforce.com inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than salesforce.com inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zoom Video Communications Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Liquidity

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Zoom Video Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zoom Video Communications Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s upside potential is 9.97% at a $88 average price target. Meanwhile, salesforce.com inc.’s average price target is $187.54, while its potential upside is 23.34%. The results provided earlier shows that salesforce.com inc. appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has stronger performance than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.