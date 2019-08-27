Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 63.68 N/A 0.01 7959.17 RealPage Inc. 61 6.41 N/A 0.37 167.96

Table 1 demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RealPage Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zoom Video Communications Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zoom Video Communications Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 RealPage Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$68.25 is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -25.60%. On the other hand, RealPage Inc.’s potential downside is -4.61% and its average target price is $60. The results provided earlier shows that RealPage Inc. appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 88.2% respectively. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors RealPage Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.