Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 62.57 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.80 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a -24.27% downside potential and a consensus price target of $68.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Proofpoint Inc. is $130.33, which is potential 17.08% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Proofpoint Inc. seems more appealing than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.