Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparison side by side

Both Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 85 64.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.63 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$52.67 is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -43.60%. Competitively the consensus price target of Progress Software Corporation is $49, which is potential 18.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Progress Software Corporation seems more appealing than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. was more bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.