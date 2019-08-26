Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 63.71 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Zoom Video Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average target price is $68.25, while its potential downside is -25.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.