Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Contrasting side by side

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 84 64.77 N/A 0.00 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 125 27.66 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s downside potential is -43.55% at a $52.67 consensus target price. Competitively MongoDB Inc. has an average target price of $139, with potential downside of -9.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that MongoDB Inc. looks more robust than Zoom Video Communications Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MongoDB Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.