Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparison side by side

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 83 64.37 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mimecast Limited 44 9.04 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Mimecast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a -43.19% downside potential and an average target price of $52.67. Mimecast Limited on the other hand boasts of a $58 average target price and a 15.61% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Mimecast Limited is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.1% of Mimecast Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.