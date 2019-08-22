Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zoom Video Communications Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Zoom Video Communications Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. N/A 87 7959.17 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

The potential upside of the competitors is 135.80%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has stronger performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.