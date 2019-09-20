Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 49.92 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.52 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Zoom Video Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 3.99% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with consensus price target of $88. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.75 consensus price target and a 19.23% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 79.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.