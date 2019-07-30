Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Comparing side by side

Both Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 66.98 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.18 N/A -105.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -45.40% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 28.65% stronger performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -52.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.