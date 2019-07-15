Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Comparison side by side

Since Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 84 64.77 N/A 0.00 0.00 Appian Corporation 34 10.54 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$52.67 is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -43.55%. Competitively the average target price of Appian Corporation is $36, which is potential -5.81% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Appian Corporation appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.3%. Comparatively, Appian Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. was more bullish than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.