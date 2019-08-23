Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Napco (NTG)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 5. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 883,145 shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Napco Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 35 funds started new and increased positions, while 36 sold and decreased positions in Napco Inc. The funds in our database now own: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Napco Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zoom Video Communications: 4 Things to Watch In the Next Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zoom Appoints Ryan Azus as Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $25.58 billion. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. It has a 7822.5 P/E ratio. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Among 3 analysts covering Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ:ZM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Zoom Video Communication has $11500 highest and $45 lowest target. $68.25’s average target is -27.29% below currents $93.87 stock price. Zoom Video Communication had 9 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.

More notable recent Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tortoise MLP Fund: A Good Source Of Income, But Not That Well-Diversified – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Completion of Fund Name and Investment Policy Changes for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YieldShares High Income ETF: 8.7% Yield, Passive Exposure To CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $771.78 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 426,980 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 546,753 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.97% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 125,737 shares.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 292,008 shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.