Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 5. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 951,419 shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 103 sold and decreased positions in Nabors Industries LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 291.67 million shares, down from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nabors Industries LTD in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 75 Increased: 76 New Position: 37.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.555. About 6.55M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. for 556,480 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 9.48 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 746,226 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5.59 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $927.86 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) CEO Tony Petrello on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Upcoming IPOs for July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $25.35 billion. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. It has a 7753.33 P/E ratio. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.