Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.31 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 112.77% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 35.7% are Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11%

For the past year Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bearish than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.