Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -43.9%

Liquidity

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.22% and its consensus target price is $9.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 35.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9%

For the past year Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -78.85% weaker performance while Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 159.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.