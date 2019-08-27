Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Contrasting side by side

Both Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 245.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% are Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18% are Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -78.85% weaker performance while Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 7.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.