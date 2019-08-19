Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

As Biotechnology companies, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1975.06 N/A -3.26 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta indicates that Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Zogenix Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s consensus target price is $62.5, while its potential upside is 25.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.