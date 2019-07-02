Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is a contrast between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zogenix Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zogenix Inc. has a 29.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $62.5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 102.90% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.