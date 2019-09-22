Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1710.55 N/A -3.26 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.63 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 41.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.