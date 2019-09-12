Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1762.57 N/A -3.26 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 183.35 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zogenix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.89% for Zogenix Inc. with average price target of $61.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.34%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.