Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 2047.88 N/A -3.26 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 31313.38 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zogenix Inc. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s consensus target price is $61, while its potential upside is 18.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.