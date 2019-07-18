Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

We will be comparing the differences between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.61 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zogenix Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$62.5 is Zogenix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 30.92%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 consensus price target and a 272.76% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.