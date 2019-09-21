Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1701.50 N/A -3.26 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3699.65 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zogenix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. In other hand, Immunomedics Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $58.75, and a 41.81% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Immunomedics Inc. is $28, which is potential 68.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.