Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1790.30 N/A -3.26 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.63 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zogenix Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 42.89% at a $61 consensus price target. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,365.47% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.