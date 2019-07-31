Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology companies, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.75% and an $62.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was more bullish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.