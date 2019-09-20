Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1707.66 N/A -3.26 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zogenix Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 42.05% at a $58.75 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.