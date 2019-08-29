Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1717.58 N/A -3.26 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zogenix Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, and a 41.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.