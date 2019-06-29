Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.98 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 30.81% at a $62.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.1%. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.